Peace deal likely soon

‘Night raids by US and suicide bombings by Taliban to be stopped’

AT News

KABUL: Both the US and Taliban negotiators have agreed to stop attacks against each other, a measure taken in the newest round of negotiations began Saturday in Qatar, sources familiar with the negotiations said.

The US envoy for Afghan peace, Zalamy Khalilzad restarted the peace negotiations with Taliban representatives after a near-certain deal was declared dead by the US president in September.

Taliban spokesman has said the negotiations would begin from the stage where it was stopped.

Sources said Sunday on condition of anonymity that the US is expected to stop night raids, with Taliban in exchange would stop suicide bombings.

The sources called the deal “basic and key agreement”.

Maulavi Qalamoddin, a Taliban official said: “The negotiations formally began on Saturday and continue.”

He also confirmed that the two sides agreed on reduction of violence and spoke on the intra-Afghan talks.

“The negotiators spoke on the intra-Afghan dialogues, but could not reach a settlement yesterday. They are going on this subject on today’s (Sunday) meeting, but I don’t think they will get positive result.”

Qalamoddin emphasized that Taliban wouldn’t agree on intra-Afghan talks unless all the matters agreed in the nine round negotiations are signed.

A US official also confirmed in an interview with Arabic media that Khalilzad and Taliban negotiators discussed violence reduction, ceasefire and intra-Afghan dialogues.

Neither the US officials nor Taliban have commented on the results of the negotiations.