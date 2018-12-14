‘Peace for Afghans is more important than election’

AT-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai said that restoration of peace before election is very much crucial.

In an interview with Pashto section in China’s International Radio, Hamid Karzai said holding election is important, but before having a good and independent election, peace must be restored.

A country must have the rights to conduct election, which is currently not the case in Afghanistan, the former president said.

He also praised China’s efforts in the Afghan peace process, and expressed his hope that Beijing would accelerate its cooperation to promote improving relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Hamid Karzai com back home on Friday after addressing the Imperial Spring International Forum hosted by Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in Guangzhou.