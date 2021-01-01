Peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for entire region: Pakistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Mr. Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, Minister for Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, during his visit to Pakistan met with the country’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan.



Mr. Khan, while highlighting the close fraternal ties between the two countries, reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan, his office said in a statement.

Reiterating his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Mr. Khan emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement.

He also stressed the need for all sides to take measures for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire. The Prime Minister added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.



The Prime Minister remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan have untapped economic synergies and complementarities, which could be best realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Trans-Afghan railway line project, “Mazar-e-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar,” and highlighted Pakistan’s support to Uzbekistan’s efforts to secure financing for the project. In this regard, he mentioned that he had signed Joint Appeal Letter addressed to the Heads of various International Financial Institutions (IFIs) by Heads of State/Government of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.



The Afghan Commerce Minister conveyed the greetings of President Ashraf Ghani and highlighted the progress made on matters related to transit and bilateral trade, the statement added.

He appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process and affirmed Afghanistan’s desire for enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries, according to the statement.



The Afghan delegation led by Mr. Nisar Ahmed Ghoryani is on a five-day visit to Pakistan from 27-31 December 2020 for the 8th meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA).