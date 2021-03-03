Peace in Obnoxious with Ghani’s Presence in Power: Massoud

AT News

KABUL: A senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party, Ahmad Zia Massoud says that peace would not be ensured if President Ashraf Ghani remained in power.

Speaking to a news conference on Wednesday, Massoud backed the proposals of a participatory government in which the Taliban group could also offer their “ideology” in a peaceful environment.

“There will be no change in the system – just the position of a few individuals will be changed,” he said. “But a ceasefire should be agreed on.”

He cited the remarks amid US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad’s travel to Afghanistan and a number of regional countries to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad arrived in Kabul this week. He held talks with President Ashraf Ghani, Former President Hamid Karzai and some other Afghan politicians.

President Ashraf Ghani in a gathering earlier said that he would never agree on formation of an interim government. According to some Afghan politicians, Ghani’s administration is the main obstacle before the peace path in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad reportedly discussed the formation of a participatory government in Afghanistan during his recent meetings with the Afghan political leaders in Kabul, including President Ashraf Ghani.