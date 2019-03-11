Peace is imperative, but not at any cost: Mohib

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib in his briefing at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Debate on the situation in Afghanistan in New York on Monday, said, “We have experienced the transformation of our female citizens from victims of institutionalized discrimination under the Taliban regime, to active, empowered, engaged contributors to all spheres of society and politics.”

We have set a new tone of intolerance toward corruption, he said, adding; “Since inaugurating our NSCC in 2017, we have completed over half of the goals and are now working toward a new set of benchmarks that will address the next layer of problems to root out corruption.”

“We have invested tremendously in efforts to connect our region through trade and by addressing regional energy needs,” he added, saying “our farmers, producers, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women are now able to look outward to export their products via land and air corridors.”

NSA Mohib further went on saying that the result of the past five years is that “we have laid a legal foundation for a modern economy, society and state, and we have also changed the tone of governance in Afghanistan.”

Two years ago, peace was not part of the vocabulary when one spoke of Afghanistan. The National Unity Government made it a priority and took risks for peace, and today it is something we are working toward, the young NSA said.

This spring, the government will convene a consultative Loya Jirga, which will further bond the collective voice of the Afghans. “This will be followed by the 3rd Kabul Process Conference, where we will be looking practically at implementing a post-peace plan.”

NSA Mohib furthered that peace is imperative and needed urgently, but not at any cost. “The Constitution must be respected, as well as the democratic state and elected government it constitutes. The process must be inclusive and representative of the new Afghanistan, not a deal made between elites.”

The Afghan government and the Afghan people have made commitments to peace. “Now it is up to the Taliban to prove their commitment. They have so far failed to seize opportunities for peace. Yet we stand ready to engage in direct talks.”

If the Taliban genuinely want peace, they should demonstrate it through positive deeds, not by continued attacks against innocent people and our security forces, he said, adding, peace also goes hand in hand with elections. “We thank the United Nations for its steadfast support of the democratic process in Afghanistan, and count on its continued technical support for the upcoming polls.”

As we pursue peace, we also simultaneously maintain military operations and are implementing reforms to strengthen our National Defense and Security Forces, he said.

He also asked the international partners to see Afghanistan as a platform for regional and global cooperation, not just for mutual economic benefit but also for shared objectives for peace and stability.