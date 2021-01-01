Peace is only solution to end bloodshed in Afghanistan: UK

AT News

KABUL: Ian Collard, British Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan, in his New Year message said that “The British Embassy Kabul wishes you a healthy and prosperous 2021.”

“As we look ahead to 2021, the UK reiterates its commitment to helping Afghanistan seize the historic opportunity for a fair and inclusive political settlement to the ongoing conflict,” he said.

The Afghan people have been victims of high levels of violence, and targeted attacks on human rights activists, journalists, and government workers are on the rise, he lamented.

Peace is the only solution to bring an end to the bloodshed and create an Afghanistan where all of its people can live without fear, he added, saying, “We call for an urgent end to the violence.”

“We hope that next year brings greater peace and stability to the Afghan people. On behalf of everyone at the British Embassy in Kabul, we wish you a happy, healthy new year!”