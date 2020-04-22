Peace negotiations should ensure freedom of speech

AT News

KABUL: The Committee for Safety of Journalists stresses that freedom of speech need to be ensured in the government peace negotiations with Taliban.

Najib Sharifi, head of the committee emphasized on Wednesday that the freedom of speech and freedom of media should not become victim in the peace talks.

He asked the government to seriously defend and support freedom of speech and freedom of media during the talks with Taliban, who oppose the freedom of speech.

Sharifi criticized the talk parties for performing weak regarding the freedom of speech in the talks.

“The government representatives who are to sit with Taliban for the negotiations, should be enough powerful to defend properly the freedom of speech and freedom of media.”

Dawa Khan Minapal, President Ghani’s Spokesman, assured that the government delegation would defend freedom of speech during Taliban talks.

“The government recognizes media and freedom of speech as an important achievement and it is its responsibility to defend it. Freedom of speech, human rights and women’s rights are not matters of deal in any case,” said Minapal.

Hundreds of different media outlets are active across the country, but the media family is concerned whether the freedom of speech is dealt in the peace negotiations.

A number of media companies have already closed because of financial problems and security issues.