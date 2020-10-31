‘Peace process sans ceasefire to face trust deficit’

AT News

KABUL: Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said that the peace process is losing trusts as violence continues and “there was no halt to the ongoing violent behaviors.”

Danish cited the remarks in a meeting of the NATO Senior Civilian Representative, Stefano Pontecorvo on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized on reduction of violence and perseverance of the achievements gained during the past two decades.

Danish hinted that the government and people of Afghanistan expected the facilitation of the peace process after the government released 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a well-gesture move. As the negotiations between the contact teams of the government and Taliban’ delegations hit walls, Danish accused the militants’ leadership of sabotaging the peace process, saying that the group has not remained on its commitments.

Expressing concern about the Taliban’s link with other terrorist groups in the region, he said that the Taliban have not cut ties with al-Qaeda terrorist network- an allegation by the Afghan officials which the Taliban has repeatedly denied.

The US-Taliban peace deal that also laid out a gradual drawdown of the American troops in Afghanistan, stipulated the Taliban to cut ties with other terrorist groups in the region.

Pontecorvo called on the Taliban to cease violence, saying that reduction of violence is a key step to pave the ground for progression of the peace process.

After the negotiation teams of the Taliban and the government failed to reach a resolution to the controversial issues of the intra-Afghan talks, the clashes between the Afghan security forces and militants have escalated.

The NATO representative also urged the negotiation teams of the government and the Taliban to reach a solution which could be a resolving for the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Ponetcorvo announced NATO’s support to preserving the achievements of human rights, freedom of speech, rights of women and minorities.