“Peace should have led by Afghan gov.t”

AT News Report

KABUL: In reaction to the Taliban representative’s tripe to Pakistan, the Afghan Presidential Palace said Wednesday that a peace process “led and owned” by the Afghan government is the only way of reaching peace, and stability in the country.

“Peace is our priority,” said presidential spokesman, Sediq Sediqi, adding that “no progress will be imminent if a peace process is not owned and led by the Afghan government.”

According to Pakistani media, US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has travelled to Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace talks with the country’s top officials.

The Taliban has said that a delegation led by Taliban deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Bradar left Qatar for Islamabad on Wednesday.

Suhil Shaheen, Taliban Qatar based office’s spokesman said on his twitter the representatives would held talks with the Pakistani officials about some important issues.

Khalilzad has held nine rounds of talks with the Taliban representatives but on September 7th, the US President Donald Trump called off the peace negotiation with the Taliban group, accusing the militants of no willingness for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Later on Trump said that he cancelled the talks after the Taliban rejected a ceasefire.