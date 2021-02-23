Peace Talks Resume in ‘Cordial Atmosphere’

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan and Taliban negotiating teams have agreed to resume talks on peace after more than one month delay that the militant group did not want to meet the Afghan team in the Persian Gulf’s Arab State of Qatar.

The two teams sat behind the table in Tuesday to continue the second round of the stalled talks.

“The contact teams are to work on the details of agenda already determined and the negotiations are planned to go ahead normally and constantly,” Farooq Majrooh, a member of the Afghan delegation said Tuesday.

Mohammad Naeem, Taliban’s political spokesman also confirmed the resumption of negotiations. “The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere between the leaders and some members of the two delegations for the inter-Afghan talks,” he added.

“The meeting emphasized the need to continue negotiations. And assigned groups to set the agenda, to continue their meetings on the subject,” Mr. Naeem added.

The state ministry for peace said that Afghan chief negotiator Massoum Stanakzai spoke on the world’s direct and indirect role especially Islamic countries’ role on the Afghan peace process. Stanakzai called escalation in violence unacceptable and injurious to the people of Afghanistan.

“We are at a passing stage from war to peace and we need solidarity to help this stage successful because war and violence are against Islamic principles,” Stanakzai said.