Peace talks with Taliban back on track

AT News

KABUL: US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration currently works on a peace deal with the Taliban to end the longest war in Afghanistan.

“You know we’re pulling way down in Afghanistan. We’re working on an agreement now with the Taliban. Let’s see what happens,” Trump told Fox News Friday in a telephone call to the program.

However he didn’t give further details about his plans and deal with the Taliban.

Meanwhile, source who wished to go unnamed told Afghanistan Times that US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has landed in Qatar, where he has held talks with the Taliban representatives.

According to sources, the talks would be secretly continued and that Trump may announce the official round of negotiation within days.

The peace talks have been once again got on card after the Afghan government and Taliban have agreed on a prisoner swap. Top three Taliban commanders, including Anas Haqqani, brother of Serajudin Haqqani, leader of the Haqqani terrorist network have been released in exchange for the two foreign professors, who were held hostage by the Taliban militants since 2016.

Trump in a tweet has appreciated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for supporting the process of prisoner swap and releasing of two American University’s instructors

The peace talks have earlier been expected to reach an agreement but Trump called it off back in early September, following a Taliban attack in Kabul which killed 12 people including an American soldier.