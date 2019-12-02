Pension law for private sector takes effect

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has approved a regulation proposed by the relevant ministry concerning pensions for non-government organizations’ employees across the country, officials said on Monday.

The Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled (MoLSAMD) had devised a regulation– comprised of three chapters and 22 articles — about pensions for the private sector institutions.

The ministry in a statement said that the document was endorsed by the Presidential Palace and was launched into immediate effect.

The regulation is the first legislative document on pensions for the private sector and non-government organizations’ employees, said MoLSAMD, adding that the document “obligates the private sectorinstitutions to annually pay an extra month’s salary to their employees.”

The statement said the passed regulation would apply to a large number of Afghan citizens employed by private institutions and was termed a crucial measure in this regard.