Pentagon alarmed at surge in Taliban attacks

KABUL: Pentagon’s spokesman says that the U.S. was expressed concerns over rise in Taliban’s offensives as the group has recently overrun dozens of districts across the country, building pressure on the Afghan government.

John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. department of defense said that the U.S. is concerned by the current situation and intensification of violence by the Taliban.

He called on the Afghan leaders to take steps to counter the ongoing threats in the country. The U.S. and NATO would provide financial support to the Afghans, he added.

The U.S. President Joe Biden on April 14 announced that all American troops would leave Afghanistan before September 11. The U.S. and Taliban reached a peace deal on February 29 of 2020 that also laid out the withdrawal of the American and NATO forces. The deal also calls on the Taliban to cut ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist network.

However, Biden is facing backlashes inside American as the UN, Pentagon and Afghan officials warned that the Taliban have remained in close ties with the al-Qaeda.