KABUL: Pentagon has denied the report which says that US hoodwinked people about the 18 years long war in Afghanistan. The Washington Post has published a report that US officials have lied to the people that Pentagon was progressing Afghanistan’s conflict.

According to the governmental documents, published by Washington Post, the US officials have deliberately hidden the reports despite knowing that Afghan war was unwinnable.

But Col. Tomes Compel Pentagon’s spokesman told VOA that the Defense Ministry has never intended to misled the congress and people. “The officials of defense ministry of US have provided accurate information about the challenges and progresses in Afghanistan to Congress,” he added.

The Washington Post’s report is based on over 400 interviews with the top US and Afghan military officials. The officials have expressed criticism about the US’s engagement and mistakes in the nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

According to the documents, Gen. Douglas Lute, who was working as advisor of war affairs for former Presidents, Michael Obama and G.W. Bush, has said, “We haven’t had a clear picture of what we were doing.”

The Washington Post said that the interviews have been conducted are in contradiction with the publically remarks of the officials-the remarks that assure US development in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan war, which is considered the longest war in the history of US has cost around one trillion dollar for the US with the loss of over 2, 400 troops.