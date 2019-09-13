People ask for security of Kabul-Bamyan highway

AT News Report

KABUL: Resident of central areas ask the government to ensure security of the Kabul-Bamyan highway, warned that otherwise, the road linking Kabul to Kandahar would be closed and elections would face challenges in the central provinces.

Representatives of the provinces of Wardak, Bamyan, Ghor and Daikundi, attended a news conference on Friday in Kabul and spoke about insecurity and kidnappings in the highway number 2 (central areas), asking for tight security there.

Fakoori Beheshti, a member of parliament from Bamyan province, said the Kabul-Bamyan highway was given the title of ‘Death Road’ due to insecurity, murders, kidnappings and extortions by Taliban fighters.

He added that local government mysteriously lifted checkpoints along Kabul-Bamyan road and let Taliban poor to the road.

Beheshti urged for the security of this road, because, he said, it links Kabul to four provinces.

He warned that the Kabul-Kandahar road would lose security and elections in the central provinces would be challenged, if security in the Kabul-Bamyan highway is not provided.

Mahdi Rasekh, representative from Wardak province in the parliament, said that Taliban had been controlling parts of Kabul-Bamyan highway in the Jalrez district for several years, but the government still remains silent.