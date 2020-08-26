‘People to besiege against Taliban if didn’t halt violence’

AT News

KABUL: In reaction to the Taliban car bombing attack in northern Balkh province, Chief Executive Officer of Hezb-e-Jamiat Islami, Atta Muhammad Noor said that he would stage people’s besiegement against the Taliban if the group didn’t put a halt to their violence.

He made the remarks after the Taliban conducted a car bombing attack near a military compound in Balkh district of the province, where three people were killed and more than 40 others wounded.

The Taliban also assassinated Commander Abdul Rauf Dawlatzai and his two sons in the Shadian desert in Balkh.

Noor said that such acts by the Taliban showed that the group does not have will for peace and reciprocity.

He warned that if the Taliban didn’t halt its violence, “we would stage besiegement and would stick by our Afghan security forces.”

Noor said that while the government paid political efforts in the peace quest and implemented its commitments, the Taliban didn’t take any step which could show that it was willing for peace in Afghanistan.

The security situation in Balkh has deteriorated recently as the Taliban have been increasing its activities across the country amid efforts to find a political settlement in the Afghan war.