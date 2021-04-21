Pharmaceutical Union ends work strike

AT News

KABUL: The Pharmaceutical Services Union has ended their working strike on Wednesday after government agreed to ease restriction in importing medicines and medical products.

The union in a statement urged members nationwide to reopen their pharmacies. “Finally, we reached our goal by via strong support from you,” the union said, referring to its members. The drugstores would be opened for the customers, the union added, warning that it would launch protests after Ramadan if the government didn’t meet their wishes.

A few days back, drug sellers protested against the Food and Drug Administration for restricting drug imports. The Food and Drug Administration formed a scheme to relate the import of drugs and medical products to a chain of five companies.

The union considered the new scheme as monopolizing the import of drug and medical supplies by a certain number of companies, terming it against law.