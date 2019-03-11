Pistachio, saffron exported as air corridor between Herat-Delhi opens

AT News Report

KABUL: The first cargo plane flew Monday from Herat province to India carrying pistachio and saffron as a new air corridor opens between Herat and New Delhi

Ajmal Ahmadi, acting minister for mines and industry said that 1.4 tons of saffron and pistachio were exported to India in the first step of the air corridor.

He said that 6,163 tons of Afghan goods have been exported through 477 flights since the air corridors have opened between Afghanistan and different countries.

Indian Consul to Herat Kumar Gaurav said there are great demands for Afghan goods in India.

“India is a very big market and I am confident Afghan traders will not have enough saffron to export to India because the demand is very much there for Afghan saffron.”

Provincial officials say that dried fruit and other agricultural and industrial goods would be sent to India through the newly-opened air corridor.

“This air corridor will help Herat exports increase which improves business in the province. We want to continue our exports to India,” said provincial governor, Abdul Qayyoum Rahimi.

Officials in the chamber for commerce in Herat say that the province has a high capacity for export that should be used in exporting to other states as well.