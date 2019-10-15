Plan adopted to improve “Kabul security”

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Tuesday has said that a new security plan is on card to foster security for Kabul residents.

Acting Interior Minister, Masoud Andarabi said security plan for Kabul has moved into 3rd phase, which requires to legalize all weapons and bulletproof vehicles in Kabul.

Speaking in a press conference, he said that police has the responsibility to prosecute the violators.

“Police has the mission to prevent crimes and combat against terrorism across the country,” he said sought for legalization of all issues that helps police in regards.

Big criminals have been arrested or killed in different clashes with police or had fled, he added.

“We are committed to reinforce law in order to boost up security for Kabul residents and in the aspect ministry has in hand professional and effective programs,” he noted.