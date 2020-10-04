Plot to bomb school in Kabul foiled

AT News

KABUL: A terrorist plot to blow up a private school in Kabul city was thwarted when police defused a remote-controlled bomb behind its premises, police said Sunday.

A remote-controlled bomb which was placed behind a private school in ZainAbad in 9th PD was discovered and defused thwarting another terrorist plot to destabilize security, Kabul Police said in a statement.

The plot was to subvert security situation during teacher’s day celebrations. Terrorists frequently destroy infrastructure, roads and bridges and attack students and schools to weaken the rudiments of education in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s education system has been devastated by more than three decades of sustained conflict. For many of the country’s children, completing primary school remains a distant dream – especially in rural areas and for girls – despite recent progress in raising enrolment.

In rural areas of the country, many children especially girls still lack equal access to education. An estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in Afghanistan – 60% of them are girls.