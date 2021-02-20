Police Arrest 10 govt. Officials Charged for Embezzlement

AT News

KABUL: Police have arrested 10 officials of the ministry of urban development on the charge of embezzlement and misusing authorities.

Tareq Aryan, spokesman of the ministry of interior, said Saturday that the heavy crime unit operatives launched an operation during which, the head of urban ministry’s department of procurements and nine other officials were detained. Aryan said that the arrested people were charged for embezzling millions of Afs from contract projects.

Meanwhile, a source in the ministry of urban development who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Abdul Rahman Azizi, head of ministry’s department of financial affairs was arrested along with his nine colleagues for embezzling 120 million Afs.

Earlier this week, Abdul Hakim Ayyoub, head of public institution programs of the urban development ministry was arrested along with his colleagues by the intelligence agency on charge of a ghost school project in Zabul province in the south.

The source in the ministry, said that Ayyoub and some architects had received 39 million Afs from the ministry’s budget to build a school, but the school was never built.