Police arrest 11 over different crimes

KABUL: Kabul police has arrested 11 people who were behind different crimes in the capital city and its districts.

The police had conducted several crackdowns against criminals in Kabul city PDs and Deh Sabz district, in which 11 people accused of robbery, plundering and stealing of vehicles, were detained, said a statement issued by Kabul Police Press Disk on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that police had arrested over hundred indicts in connection to different crimes as the Kabul residents had complained of robbery, looting of mobile and other precious goods by number of motorbike riders and robbers on daily bases in different parts of Kabul.