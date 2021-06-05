Police arrest 12 people for aiding terrorists

AT News

KABUL: Police in Kabul and Logar have arrested 12 people for aiding and providing logistical support to terrorists in Kabul and Logar provinces.

The arrests were made after police officers carried out raids in the provinces of Kabul and Logar.

“Special Forces carried out three raids and arrested twelve people for conspiring to help and province support to the Taliban group,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Saturday.

The police said in a statement that four suspects were captured in a raid in Kabul’s Qarabagh district and the remaining eight from Mohammad Agha district in Logar.

This is as police have ramped up anti-terror operations across the country amid a tense security situation and increasing terrorist attacks.