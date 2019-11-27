Police arrest mullah on charge of sexual abusing, killing student in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Police in the southern province of Kandahar say that a mullah was arrested on charge of sexually abusing and killing an eight years old boy.

The arrest occurred late Tuesday in the Ghazi Ghondi of Kandahar city, the provincial capital, with Jamal Nasser Barakzai, provincial police spokesman identifying the mullah as Sayed Ahmad.

Ahmad has confessed that he had several times abused and also tortured the boy who was learning Islamic teachings in a mosque.

Ahmad added that he beat the boy that caused his death because he wanted to punish him as he had escaped the class.

Ahmad asked for pardon, saying that a Satanic temptation encouraged him commit the “sin” and that he would not repeat the sin.

A report on sexual abuse of school boys by their teachers in Logar province sparked public reaction last week.