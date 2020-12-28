Police arrest six people on charge of journalists’ killings

AT News

KABUL: Police have arrested six people on the charge of killing journalists in Kabul and some provinces, interior minister said.

A statement issued by Vice President Sarwar Danesh’s office on Monday, said that the joint government-media committee held session chaired by VP Danesh, where interior minister said that they had arrested six people suspected for killing journalists.

Vice President Danesh addressed the meeting that the recent incidents were shocking for the people of Afghanistan in which prominent figures from media and civil society were targeted.

Danesh had questions regarding investigations on the killing of journalists and civil society activists.

He also asked if security bodies had taken measures to prevent the repetition of attacks on the civil society activists and reporters after the first attacks.

Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi, said that “the enemy” was defeated in the battle fields, thus focuses on the “soft targets” by different tactics.