Police arrest six suspected criminals in Kunduz
November 28, 2018
Kabul: Police has arrested a group of six suspectsin connection with various crimes committed across the northern Kunduz province, officials said.
Kunduz Police Chief Abdul Baqi Nuristani said in a statement that crime investigation operatives arrested6 suspects in connection with murder, robbery and several other counts of offenses in Nawahi village of Kunduz city.
He said that said that the suspects along with their cases handed over to judicial organs for further inquiries.
Meanwhile Counter Narcotic Police discovered and captured some alcoholic beverage in Imam Sahib District of Kunduz yesterday, he added.
He said that the seized alcoholic beverage includes 21 bottle alcohol and four bottle Tajiki alcohols.
Although the suspect in connection to the case had fled the area before reaching Counter Narcotic Police get to the scene, but Police after chasing police succeeded to capture them.
