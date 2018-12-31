Police arrest three suspects in Baghlan drug bust

KABUL: In the latest drug bust in northern Baghlan province, police have captured three suspects with 11kg drugs, officials said on Monday

Three suspects, who had 11 kilograms of heroin in their possession, were arrested by Baghlan Police, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The seized drugs were recovered from a vehicle hidden skillfully in its compartments.

The arrested indicts panned to transfer the drugs to Kabul, who were identified and arrested.

Arrested suspects handed over to related judicial organs and further inquiry is going on over the case.

In a separate anti-narcotics operation Afghan police succeeded to discover sand confiscate 27-kg heroin and over 6kg of hashish in Ganj Sabiqa of 4th PD, capital city of Herat province.

No one was arrested in connection to this seizure of drug.