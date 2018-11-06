Police arrests man after discovering dozens of guns
November 6, 2018
Police have arrested a man with dozens of pistols and bullets in eastern Nangarhar province.
ANP has a detained a man with 31 pistols and 1050 bullets during an operation in Ghazi Amanullah Khan town in Rodat district of Nangarhar, said a press statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).
The pistols and bullets were loaded and placed in a vehicle, which was discovered and confiscated by Police during operation and searching of the vehicles in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Town, Rodat district, added the statement.
Police detained the driver in connection to the seized pistols and further inquiry is going on over the case.
