Police arrests Taliban commander disguised in women clothes in Kunar

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the eastern province of Kunar say that security forces recognized and arrested a Taliban commander disguised in women clothes.

In a statement, provincial governor’s office said that the arrested commander was identified as Malek Jan and was arrested along with four his comrades;

Provincial Governor Eqbal Saeedi said that the five militants were arrested during an operation launched by security forces who seized three landmines the insurgents planned to place in crowded areas as part of destructive activities.

Saeedi said that Jan had come recently from Pakistan to Kunar’s district of Dangam and was heading to the Ghazi Abad district using women clothes.

Jan alias Kamal had been fighting government forces for long time in the Dangam district of Kunar.