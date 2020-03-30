Police capture 4 tons of explosives in Herat

AT News

KABUL: A truck full of 4,000kg explosive materials have confiscated by the Afghan security forces in western Herat province, officials said on Monday.

Police Special Forces unit succeeded to seize a truck full of 4,000kg explosives during a crackdown in Kang village of Ghorian district of the province, Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Tariq Arian said.

The confiscated explosives are ammonium nitrate that often used for subversive acuities.

Militant groups, particularly, the Taliban militants using such explosives for conducting deadly attacks, making mines and suicide vests, the ministry added.

A major scale of insurgency attack has been prevented by confiscating the explosives truck.