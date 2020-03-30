Home / Latest Updates / Police capture 4 tons of explosives in Herat

Police capture 4 tons of explosives in Herat

Faizi mansour March 30, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 49 Views

AT News

KABUL: A truck full of 4,000kg explosive materials have confiscated by the Afghan security forces in western Herat province, officials said on Monday.

Police Special Forces unit succeeded to seize a truck full of 4,000kg explosives during a crackdown in Kang village of Ghorian district of the province, Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Tariq Arian said.

The confiscated explosives are ammonium nitrate that often used for subversive acuities.

Militant groups, particularly, the Taliban militants using such explosives for conducting deadly attacks, making mines and suicide vests, the ministry added.

A major scale of insurgency attack has been prevented by confiscating the explosives truck.

About Faizi mansour

Check Also

Feeling betrayed, Herat female prisoners riot over coronavirus lockdown

AT News KABUL: At least five police officers were wounded Monday when inmates in the …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved