Police claim Iran armed Taliban with MANPADS

AT News

KABUL: Police in the southern province of Uruzgan accuse Iran of assisting arms to the Taliban, claiming that the Islamic Republic had lately provided the insurgents with air defense rockets.

Sardar Mohammad Haya, provincial police chief said Tuesday that: “Iran has given them (Taliban) rockets that can target army’s air force. Evidences we have received show that Iran assists weapons to Taliban.”

However, he did not provide evidences in this regard.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had said that Iran uses its influences on Taliban and other insurgent groups to sabotage peace process in Afghanistan.

Iran has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Taliban Spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi also denied the allegations over Iran’s assistance to them with weapons.

Concerns over Iran’s proxy war in Afghanistan have risen after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone attack on January 3rd in Iraq.

Several army choppers crashed or made emergency landings in different provinces after Soleimani’s assassination.