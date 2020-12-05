Police commander killed in Taliban ambush in Paktika

AT News

KABUL: A Local Police commander was killed in a Taliban ambush in Urgon district of southeastern Paktika province, officials said on Saturday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Shah Mahmood Aryan identified him as Eid Mohammad who is also known as Mamli. He came under the Taliban ambush while he was transferring logistics to Giyan district, Aryan said.

According to him, the commander was the founder of the local police command in the province. He paid unstoppable effort to maintain a tight security in the province and secure many achievements.

Located in southeastern Afghanistan, Paktika is one of the insecure provinces, where the Taliban are immensely active. The province is neighbor with Pakistan – the country that provides safe havens for the Taliban – with whom the government is conducting peace negotiations to find a political solution for the four decades-long war in Afghanistan.