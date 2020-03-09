Home / Latest Updates / Police confiscate bullet-filled trailer in Herat

Police confiscate bullet-filled trailer in Herat

admin March 9, 2020 Latest Updates Leave a comment 63 Views

AT News

KABUL: Police in the western province of Herat say, they had seized a trailer filled with tens of thousands of bullets on Monday, the day when President Ghani took oath in office in Kabul.

Sayed Nezam Pacha, provincial police chief said that 45,000 bullets of different rifles and 23 tons of bullets used for hunting arms were hidden in the trailer.

Pacha said that the bullets were hidden in the industrial area of Herat city, provincial capital and were planned to be taken to a terrorist-held area in Ghazni province.

Unconfirmed reports say that the bullets had been brought from Islam Qala port city, bordering Iran, but the provincial police reject it as “unclear”.

The driver of trailer was arrested and took for investigation, according to Pacha.

About admin

Check Also

5th Graduation Ceremony of Postgraduate Medical Education Programme held at FMIC

Kabul: The French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children (FMIC) held its fifth graduation ceremony …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved