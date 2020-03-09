Police confiscate bullet-filled trailer in Herat

AT News

KABUL: Police in the western province of Herat say, they had seized a trailer filled with tens of thousands of bullets on Monday, the day when President Ghani took oath in office in Kabul.

Sayed Nezam Pacha, provincial police chief said that 45,000 bullets of different rifles and 23 tons of bullets used for hunting arms were hidden in the trailer.

Pacha said that the bullets were hidden in the industrial area of Herat city, provincial capital and were planned to be taken to a terrorist-held area in Ghazni province.

Unconfirmed reports say that the bullets had been brought from Islam Qala port city, bordering Iran, but the provincial police reject it as “unclear”.

The driver of trailer was arrested and took for investigation, according to Pacha.