Police crackdown on crime gains momentum; 22 criminals nabbed in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: The Kabul Police arrested 22 people on the charge of different crimes during crackdowns carried out in the city and its districts.

Police succeeded in identifying and arresting 22 people accused of killing, robbery, plundering, carrying illegal weapons and stealing vehicles and mobiles of the citizens in 3rd, 5th, 7th, 13th, 17th PDs and Bagrami district, said Kabul Police Press Disk in charge in a press statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the cases have been referred to the related judicial section for further inquiry and proceeding.

Police will spare no efforts to identify criminals and send them behind bars to provide a safe environment for the residents, the statement added.