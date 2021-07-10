Home / Latest Updates / Police crime bust leads to 18 arrests

Police crime bust leads to 18 arrests

AT News

KABUL: Police has arrested 18 people on charges of different criminal activities during fresh crackdowns carried out in Kabul city in the past 48 hours, ministry of interior said Saturday.

The suspected criminals have been accused of kidnapping, drug selling, robbery, looting of citizens’ mobile phones, and carrying illegal arms.

According to a statement issued by Kabul Police Press Desk, the suspects were detained from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 17th , 18th and 21st PDs of Kabul. The police also discovered three pistols from them. Their cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding, the statement added.

