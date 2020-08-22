Police fully prepared to ensure Ashura security

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Interior says that police would be fully ready to ensure security of mourners during the Ashura day (10th of Moharram).

Tareq Aryan, spokesman of the ministry said Saturday that police are in full coordination with the people for the security of Ashura.

Ashura is the 10th day of the Arabic month of Moharram. Muslims across the world commemorate this day for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, Prophet Mohammad’s grandson who was martyred by Yazid bin Mowaviah’s army in Karbala, Iraq in 680.

The National Security Council head Hamdullah Moheb also met the representatives of mourners, ensuring for full security.

The Ashura comes this year as the deadly Corona virus threatens people’s lives. The ministry of public health had earlier called on the mourners to observe healthcare instructions during mourning and avoid big gatherings.

Mourners and holy place came under deadly attacks in Kabul and some provinces in the past few years. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.