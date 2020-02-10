Police make a dozen arrests as they tackle crime in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Police have carried out raids with suspected criminals in Kabul in a day of action that saw them make 11 arrests.

According to officials, police have arrested 11 people in connection to plundering, robbery, carrying illegal weapons and disrupting of public order in 2nd, 3rd5th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 15th and 17th PDs in Kabul, said a statement issued by Kabul Police Press Disk.

Statement said that three rifles of weapons discovered and seized from the arrested culprits.

Also police during operation has seized a vehicle, which was stolen and handed over to its possessor, added statement.

Police will continue anti-criminal crackdown to boost up security in Kabul, underlined statement.