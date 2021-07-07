Police nab Taliban recruiter in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: The recruitment in-charge of the Taliban was arrested in a pre-plan operation carried out by the police Special Forces in Kabul, officials said on Wednesday.

Police Special Forces conducted the operation in the outskirts of Mussahi district of Kabul on Tuesday night, the ministry of interior said in a statement.

Earlier, the security forces informed about the arrest of several Taliban members in Kabul.

This comes as fighting has been intensified between the Taliban and the security forces in different provinces of the country, in which thousands of Taliban insurgents were killed and the group captured centers of more districts from government forces.