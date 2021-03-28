Police officer fired for lashing woman

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Interior fired a police officer for lashing a woman in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Tareq Aryan, spokesman of the interior ministry said Sunday that the officer was deprived from service for ever.

“Beating a woman is the culture of Taliban and whoever beats women is terrorist,” Aryan said.

The officer had beaten the woman at the Torkham border point with Pakistan and now Aryan says that the incident was investigated.

He said that police are the law guardians and executives and need to enhance capacity buildings. “Police is a professional and national force. Resorting to harassment is not acceptable at all.”

Provincial Governor Ziaul Haq Amarkhil, said that the incident had taken place before he took office, adding that reforms have been established in police since he serves as governor.

He said that the officers who mistreated people in Torkham border point were dismissed and replaced by fresh forces.

The video of the incident went viral and was followed by people’s reactions who denounced it as “barbaric”.

The incident had even Taliban’s reaction with Mohammad Naeem the group’s political spokesman saying that “where are humanity and women’s rights?”

He claimed that the woman was old and sick and was traveling to the neighboring Pakistan for treatment.

But some people denounced Naeem’s statement by posting the pictures of women being hanged at the Kabul stadium and writing that “here is the humanity” and “the century’s political joke”.