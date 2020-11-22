Police officer mistakenly on wanted list

AT News

KABUL: Mostafa Ishani Sadat, an officer of police’s special force in the western province of Herat is one of tens of people who have been wrongly on police wanted list with their photos being posted on the walls of Kabul city.

Sadat who has been previously serving in the northern province of Balkh, has been introduced as a car thief.

He was in Kabul for his leave days where he was shocked by seeing chain of his photos on the walls of the capital.

Sadat was introduced as Soltan son of Ahmad alias Gharib Bacha and his crime was mentioned as car theft.

Tareq Aryan, interior ministry spokesman, said Sunday that those who claim their photos are mistakenly posted, can go to Police Districts to resolve the problem.

Many people say their photos have been wrongly posted as criminals like thieves, killers and terrorists. This came after vice president Amrullah Saleh took responsibility for the capital’s security two months back.

A laborer and an advocate had earlier complained that their photos were wrongly posted as thieves and terrorists on the walls of Kabul city.