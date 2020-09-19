Police officers gang-rape child in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: A group of police officers including their commander raped a child in the southern province of Kandahar, witnesses and officials confirmed.

The rape happened in the Kariz village of Dand district

The commander was named as Mullah Roozi, according to eyewitnesses, who said Saturday that the victim child’s house was near the Mullah Roozi’s checkpoint.The 14-year old child was later tortured and killed by the rapist officers.

Jamal Naser Barakzai, provincial police spokesman, rejected allegations over police’s involvement in the incident, saying that the child was kidnapped a couple of days ago by unknown armed men.

He said that the kidnappers killed the child by torturing him.

However, Barakzai said that police commander Mullah Roozi and his junior officers were arrested and are under investigation.

Mullah Roozi and the family of the victim did not comment.

Police earlier found the body of a woman whose face was flayed in the Aino Mina of Kandahar city, the provincial capital of the province of the same name.