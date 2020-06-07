Police plans tougher crackdown on crime in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Increasing crimes in the capital like armed thefts and target killings caused police to adopt new counter-crime plans.

According to the plan, the taunted glass vehicles and unlicensed ones as well as weapons without permission are banned in Kabul.

A joint command comprised of representatives from ministries of defense and interior and the national directorate of security, said Sunday that the use of government vehicles out of work time is banned.

Similar plans were taken in the past in Kabul, but did not work as the capital residents expected.

Amanullah Aman, a military expert, said that the plan recently adopted was not new, adding that it would not work.

“Such plans did not work in the past as irresponsible powerful persons violated the law.”

People and lawmakers say that most of destructive activities are carried out in the taunted vehicles.