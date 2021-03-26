Home / Latest Updates / Police rescue child kidnapped in Faryab

KABUL: A kidnapped child has been rescued by the security forces in the northwestern Faryab province, local officials said on Friday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdul Karim Yurash said that a seven year old, Bilal was abducted in Arabahah-e-Bala village of Khan Charbagh district.

Yurash said that the kidnappers demanded $50,000 in ransom for his release. According to him, the kidnappers left the child in the district bazaar after they failed to pass through the security checkpoints.

The investigation is underway to find the kidnappers.

Kidnapping still remained a big challenge in Afghanistan. Six years old, Abdul Rauf is still under custody of the kidnapper for more than five months now. Government officials said that the security forces conducted over 20 operations to release the child. According to Abdulrauf’s family, the kidnappers demanded two million US dollars as ransom.

