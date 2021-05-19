Police round up 200 drug addicts in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Police officers and health workers fanned out across Kabul and rounded up 200 drug addicts, trying to get them help in their treatment.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday by the police in a joint venture with the Phoenix camp hospital’s health workers.

These drug addicts were gathered from 1st, 2nd, 8th and 17th PDs, the Kabul Police Press Disk said. They were shifted to the 1,000 beds Phoenix rehabilitation hospital where they received medical treatment for some months to quit the habit before being reunited with their families and the society.

The process of rounding up drug addicts will continue.

The existence of addicted people on the streets and public places has caused huge challenges for the Kabul citizens – it also caused a spike in the level of criminal activities in capital Kabul and some other provinces.