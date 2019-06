AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Counter-Narcotic Police (CNP) have arrested a person on charge of transporting 238 kg marijuana to Rodat district of eastern Nangarhar province, said officials.

The police had received intelligence briefing in advance that the drug was on the way to be transported to another district of the same province.

The suspected person confessed to his crime and the police handed him to the headquarters of provincial police for further investigation.