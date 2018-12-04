Home / Latest Updates / Police seize 51 rifles in Nangarhar

Police seize 51 rifles in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) on Tuesday has discovered and confiscated 51 rifles with ten thousand of bullets carrying by a truck in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said.

According to Nangarhar Press Department statement, these weapons, including 21 rifles of AK-47, 30 rifles of pistols and 10,000 of different types of bullets were seized during a raid conducted by CNP in Bihsood district.

The weapons have skillfully placed in a truck apparently carrying cows, the statement said—and two suspects have been arrested into connection.

