Police seize Afs 2m in fake banknotes, arrest two

KABUL: Police have seized more than Afs 2 million in fake banknotes and charged two men for smuggling the counterfeit banknotes in eastern Nangarhar province, authorities said on Saturday.

The two were arrested in Torkham Pass while attempting to smuggle 2.1 million in counterfeit Afghani banknotes from Pakistan to Kabul, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior.

Statement said that the arrested traffickers skillfully had placed the fake money in a vehicle to transfer it to Kabul, while identified and arrested.

Officials have begun investigations.