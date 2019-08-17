Police seize over 1,000 kg explosives in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: Police forces seized 1,040 kilograms of explosives during an overnight operation launched Friday night in southern Kandahar province.

A statement released by Ministry of Interior, said that General Command of Police Special Units (GCPSU) conducted the anti-insurgency crackdown in Nish district of Kandahar Friday night, which as result succeeded to discover and confiscate 1,040 kilograms of explosives.

The statement said that such seizures demonstrate the “ever-increasing capability” of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) to foil terrorists’ subversive activities and protection of civilians.

“The Afghan National Police (ANP) encourages all citizens to report suspicious activities and criminal acts by dialing 119 and their identity won’t be disclosed,” added the statement.