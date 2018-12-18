Policemen at Pakistani Embassy sacked for corruption

KABUL: A number of policemen on security duty at the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul have been sacked after being found guilty of bribery.

Kabul police spokesmanBasir Mujahid said three police personnel of the embassy protection battalion belonging to 01 unit of the national police were relieved from duty by the ministry.

Mujahid said a number of other officers accused of mistreating visa applicants in front of the Pakistan Embassy will face the same punishment.

It was not yet determined whether the suspended personnel would continue their duties in police ranks or not. But after a comprehensive investigation, their cases would be handed over to judicial organs, he added.

Another source said all staffs of the 6th division have been dismissed following complaints they harassed and took bribes from visa applicants and based on reports from the supervisory team,

This is as several applicants of Pakistani visa have complained the visa process is time-consuming and middlemen demand $100 to help them get visa in one day.