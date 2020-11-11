Policewoman blinded by her Taliban-sympathizer father in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: Khaterah, 33, decided to join the police force in the unsafe province of Ghazni even as her Taliban-affiliated father opposed the intention.

Her father told his Taliban comrades and then they decided to punish her by taking her pupils out with knife and deprived her from seeing forever.

Khaterah recalls the scene as three men riding a motorbike attacked her when she was leaving her office and took her pupils with knife. She got unconscious and was taken to a hospital where she opened her eyes but saw nothing but dark.The ministry of interior confirmed the attack, saying they would treat her to regain eyesight and donate an apartment for her residence.

“I asked the doctors why couldn’t I see anything? They said that my eyes were bandaged, but I knew that everything was over and they had taken my eyes,” says Khaterah.

Khaterah’s relatives and friends say that her father reported to Taliban about her job in police and they blinded her.

Khaterah is married and her husband did not object her job.

She says that she wanted to have a job outside home even when she was a child. She struggled for several years to convince her father but she failed. However, her husband backed her to get the job.

“My father chased me several times from home to office and back home. The day I was attacked, my father called me on the phone many times and was asking where I was.”

Khaterah’s father was arrested and is now in police custody.